SCV 40 Under Forty Nominations Closing September 10! Nominee Mixer to be held tentatively October 13

In a world where struggle and conflict have become the norm, Santa Clarita stands out as a community of givers, doers and leaders who laid the groundwork for an incredibly special place to raise a family.

Yet Santa Clarita is also facing a crossroads. As one generation gets ready to pass the baton, we wonder: Who will lead the next generation into success? Where are the young people who will fill the shoes of today’s great leaders?

JCI Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Magazine, is proud to host the annual SCV 40 Under Forty Awards for this very reason. Many of our young people are making an incredible difference in this community through work, volunteerism and leadership. By nominating the leaders of the next generation, we are doing our part to ensure Santa Clarita remains a beautiful, safe and special place to live for generations to come.

Nominations close on September 10, and we hope everyone does his or her part to acknowledge and support the young people who are out there making a difference already. Nominees must live, work or volunteer in the Santa Clarita Valley, and they must fall between ages 21 and 39 as of November 2021. To nominate, visit scv40underforty.com/nominate.

After nominations close on September 10, we invite all the nominees to celebrate their accomplishments at our annual Nominee Mixer, held tentatively on October 13 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. We ask that guests bring an unwrapped, new toy or a $10 or high gift card as their admission, since we are already gearing up for our Santa’s Helpers event! Appetizers will be served, and former Jaycees will be at the event. We thank the Taj Ambar for her generous sponsorship of this event.

Please also mark your calendars for this year’s SCV 40 Under Forty Awards Gala on Thursday, November 18 at 5 p.m. All 2021 Honorees will be given a complimentary ticket!

Speaking of great young leaders, we would like to congratulate this year’s co-chairs, Alexander Hafizi and Brittany Barlog, for making this year another success!

To nominate, please visit scv40underforty.com/nominate. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Sharlene Duzick (sharleneduzick@yahoo.com). For any other questions please contact Alexander Hafizi or Brittany Barlog at scv40under40@gmail.com.