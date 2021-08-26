SCV Water Is Drought Ready A variety of resources and incentives to reduce water use available to customers
Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley, is in extreme drought, and it’s set to be the driest year on record. A drought emergency has been declared for much of the state, and Californians are being asked to voluntarily save 15% of our water use, compared to 2020.
The good news is SCV Water is drought-ready, thanks to our long-term planning and investment into reliable and drought-resilient water supplies, plus robust water conservation programs and efficient water use by customers.
It’s important to practice smart, water-saving measures, because every gallon of water we save today, is one that will be available next year. We’ve saved before, and we can do it again!
Here are some tips and resources to help you save 15%:
Rebates: Residents, businesses, HOAs and others can save water and money through turf replacement, smart controllers and more
Water-wise learning programs and resources, including virtual garden classes and more
Step-by-step tips and easy-to-follow videos for saving water at home
Water waste reporting
Get started today at https://DroughtReadySCV.com.
Thank you, SCV, for your continued stewardship of our community’s water supply. Together, we can all do our part to save water, so we have enough for meet our needs in the coming years.
