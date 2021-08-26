Skin Tightening & Resurfacing

The first and only face and body fractional technology for subdermal adipose remodeling. It allows our provider to target deep layers of a patient’s skin and stimulate collagen. Morpheus8 is a fractional radio frequency and microneedling treatment that stimulates collagen production, reduces wrinkles and tightens skin. Radio Frequency will heat the deep layers of the skin with a controlled setting while using a matrix of micro pins to renew and resurface the outer layers with minimal downtime. Visible results can be seen in a few days, but typically after a few months the most noticeable results appear. Continued improvements can be seen up to three months post treatment. This color-blind technology can be used on all skin types.

