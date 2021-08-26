Skin Tightening & Resurfacing
The first and only face and body fractional technology for subdermal adipose remodeling. It allows our provider to target deep layers of a patient’s skin and stimulate collagen. Morpheus8 is a fractional radio frequency and microneedling treatment that stimulates collagen production, reduces wrinkles and tightens skin. Radio Frequency will heat the deep layers of the skin with a controlled setting while using a matrix of micro pins to renew and resurface the outer layers with minimal downtime. Visible results can be seen in a few days, but typically after a few months the most noticeable results appear. Continued improvements can be seen up to three months post treatment. This color-blind technology can be used on all skin types.
For details, call Advanced Dermatology & Cosmetic Care at 661-254-3686 and visit www.creatingbeauty.com.
ADVERTISE WITH US
Tooth Restoration Restoration Treatments for Teeth with Damaged Enamel
Our teeth experience normal wear and tear over the course of time and that can lead to issues when the enamel on the tooth is worn away. Without enamel, your tooth is exposed to wide range of issues without its protective coating. Certain foods, beverages, and health...
Stem Cell & PRP Injection Knee Osteoporosis Pain and Injury Using US Image Guidance
Stem Cell & PRP Injection for Knee Osteoporosis Pain and Injury Using US Image Guidance Center for Regenerative Medicine & Stem Cell Therapy at Valencia Medical Center is a pioneer in stem cell regenerative medicine in Santa Clarita Valley using PRP and...
Comfort and Reassurance Villar Dentistry & Orthodontics
A mixture of kindness, courtesy, and professionalism makes superior customer service. Known as Santa Clarita’s premier dentists, Dr. Alexander Villar, Brandon Villar and their team combine creativity with excellent patient care. They are committed to helping patients...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 30 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE