Stem Cell & PRP Injection Knee Osteoporosis Pain and Injury Using US Image Guidance
Stem Cell & PRP Injection for Knee Osteoporosis Pain and Injury Using US Image Guidance Center for Regenerative Medicine & Stem Cell Therapy at Valencia Medical Center is a pioneer in stem cell regenerative medicine in Santa Clarita Valley using PRP and chronic knee pain due to arthritis knee meniscus injury, cartilage, ligaments (ACL, MCL), osteoarthritis treatment.
Non-surgical regenerative cell-based treatment uses the body’s natural healing ability to repair damaged bones, muscles, cartilage, tendons and ligaments. Knee injuries are painful and often patients are unable to walk. Our treatment protocol always uses products following FDA guidelines.
Injections done with ultrasound guided needle recognition capability to ensure safety as well target the area needing treatment.
• Plasma; Alpha-2-Macroglobulim (A2M) is the new biologic treatment for your arthritic knee (osteoarthritis)
Regenerative medicine giving new hope to patients suffering from painful joint injuries such as knee, shoulder and hip with a chance to live a pain free life.
Regenerative cell-based ultrasound guided injection now available to treat pain associated with joint injury. There are indications that it reduces the pain and swelling of the joints and helps lubricating and improve movements.
Commonly Treated Conditions:
• Osteoarthritis of the Hips, Knee, and Shoulders
• Rotator Cuff tears of the Shoulder
• Meniscus, ACL and PCL tears of the knee
Our stem cell treatment using your own stem cells and with using imaging guidance ensures precise injection of stem cell, it is a highly-specialized practice.
Dr. Ibrahim is the staff physician at Valencia Medical Center specializing in regenerative medicine, pain management, and rejuvenation. Call for a consultation at 661-222-9117.
ADVERTISE WITH US
Skin Tightening & Resurfacing
The first and only face and body fractional technology for subdermal adipose remodeling. It allows our provider to target deep layers of a patient’s skin and stimulate collagen. Morpheus8 is a fractional radio frequency and microneedling treatment that stimulates...
Tooth Restoration Restoration Treatments for Teeth with Damaged Enamel
Our teeth experience normal wear and tear over the course of time and that can lead to issues when the enamel on the tooth is worn away. Without enamel, your tooth is exposed to wide range of issues without its protective coating. Certain foods, beverages, and health...
Comfort and Reassurance Villar Dentistry & Orthodontics
A mixture of kindness, courtesy, and professionalism makes superior customer service. Known as Santa Clarita’s premier dentists, Dr. Alexander Villar, Brandon Villar and their team combine creativity with excellent patient care. They are committed to helping patients...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 30 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE