Stem Cell & PRP Injection Knee Osteoporosis Pain and Injury Using US Image Guidance

Stem Cell & PRP Injection for Knee Osteoporosis Pain and Injury Using US Image Guidance Center for Regenerative Medicine & Stem Cell Therapy at Valencia Medical Center is a pioneer in stem cell regenerative medicine in Santa Clarita Valley using PRP and chronic knee pain due to arthritis knee meniscus injury, cartilage, ligaments (ACL, MCL), osteoarthritis treatment.

Non-surgical regenerative cell-based treatment uses the body’s natural healing ability to repair damaged bones, muscles, cartilage, tendons and ligaments. Knee injuries are painful and often patients are unable to walk. Our treatment protocol always uses products following FDA guidelines.

Injections done with ultrasound guided needle recognition capability to ensure safety as well target the area needing treatment.

• Plasma; Alpha-2-Macroglobulim (A2M) is the new biologic treatment for your arthritic knee (osteoarthritis)

Regenerative medicine giving new hope to patients suffering from painful joint injuries such as knee, shoulder and hip with a chance to live a pain free life.

Regenerative cell-based ultrasound guided injection now available to treat pain associated with joint injury. There are indications that it reduces the pain and swelling of the joints and helps lubricating and improve movements.

Commonly Treated Conditions:

• Osteoarthritis of the Hips, Knee, and Shoulders

• Rotator Cuff tears of the Shoulder

• Meniscus, ACL and PCL tears of the knee

Our stem cell treatment using your own stem cells and with using imaging guidance ensures precise injection of stem cell, it is a highly-specialized practice.

Dr. Ibrahim is the staff physician at Valencia Medical Center specializing in regenerative medicine, pain management, and rejuvenation. Call for a consultation at 661-222-9117.