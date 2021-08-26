Tooth Restoration Restoration Treatments for Teeth with Damaged Enamel

Our teeth experience normal wear and tear over the course of time and that can lead to issues when the enamel on the tooth is worn away. Without enamel, your tooth is exposed to wide range of issues without its protective coating. Certain foods, beverages, and health issues can wear down your enamel as well. A Santa Clarita dentist can examine the condition of your tooth, the enamel, and choose the proper treatment to effectively restore the tooth to a healthy state. At Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care, we have helped many patients with tooth restoration procedures that have allowed them to maintain their healthy smile or receive a new smile altogether.

There is a wide range of options for restoring teeth and one of our accomplished dentists from Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care can select the right dental treatment for you. Probably the most common form of restorative treatment, fillings are used to help prevent the spreading of a cavity and restore full function of the tooth. Crowns and bridges can be placed in your mouth to help keep the appearance and function of the teeth. If you are searching for a top-rated dentist in Saugus, Valencia, Stevenson Ranch, or Canyon Country, give us a call today 661-766-5566