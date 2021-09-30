A Note From the Publishers – October 2021

I really love our cover this month! It always amazes me how creative our non-profits can be. From Afternoon Tea with Circle of Hope to a delicious Chili Cook-Off benefitting FeedSCV and the Wish Foundation, to Soroptimist International Valencia, or gorgeous gals on a plane, and their Bras for a Cause event. Each one of these organizations exists because someone, somewhere decided to volunteer hundreds of hours of their time to make this world a better place. Kudos to all of them for thinking out-of-the-box and for their selfless involvement in our local non-profits. So, if you love decorating a themed table, or you are proud of your award-winning chili, or if you would like to support breast cancer awareness, this is the time to do it – I encourage you to attend or support at least one or all of these fabulous events. You can read about them on the following pages.

We are so very proud of our amazing City of Santa Clarita! You can help celebrate some awesome grand opening celebrations this month! Be sure to mark your calendar on October 18, for the Ribbon Cutting of our 46,000 square-foot state-of-the-art Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, complete with helipad and so much more. Also, get excited to explore the brand new 25,000 square foot Canyon Country Community Center on October 30 at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to enjoy a festive morning of entertainment for this much anticipated addition to the east side of the valley.

As we all know, October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and we are pleased to bring you information from Henry Mayo Hospital, Circle of Hope and the American Cancer Society, there are so many events that will raise funds to help support people in need.

If you haven’t visited Old Town Newhall in a while, now’s the time to do it! We have a dedicated calendar of events and even a map of the area to help show you around. There are some great eateries and lots of fun entertainment happening in October and the coming months.

SCV 40 Under Forty nominations for 2021 are now closed! With a total of 89 entries, our panel of judges now has the difficult task of choosing just 40 individuals. If you have been nominated, the list is on page 40, please send in your paperwork as soon as possible to be considered. The main event this year will take place on November 18 at Blomgren Ranch.

It may not feel much like Fall, but we hope you will get in the spirit of things by visiting Gilchrist Farm Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Festival which takes place from October 1 through Halloween. Or take a very short drive to Agua Dulce Winery and enjoy a Hay Ride through their vineyards or just sip on some of their great wines.

Looking for something fun for the kids? Don’t forget to check out our Fall Kids Activities. We also are pleased to feature some of the best of the best in our comprehensive Medical Guide.

Don’t forget to check out our latest issue of élite Magazine where you will find the winners of our 11th Annual Ultimate Dining Awards, congratulations to all of the winners!

Until next time!

Sincerely, Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi