Message from the City Manager Grand Openings
The culmination of a major project is always an exciting time. That excitement is amplified when you get to open two landmark City projects in just days of each other. This October, the City is proud to welcome the community to the new Canyon Country Community Center and the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. After years of planning, design and construction, these two facilities are ready to serve the City of Santa Clarita.
The ribbon-cutting for the new Sheriff’s Station is scheduled for Monday, October 18. Located on Golden Valley Road between Centre Pointe Parkway and Robert C. Lee Parkway, this new 46,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility features a 9-1-1 dispatch center, Emergency Operations Center, jail and enough space to house the entire Sheriff’s team. The site also boasts a 180-foot tall communications tower, helipad and a 4,000-square-foot vehicle maintenance facility, so Sheriff’s vehicles can be gassed up and maintained on site. The larger helipad will allow for the Sheriff’s Super Puma helicopters to land easily. Although the facility is now complete, it will be a couple months until it is fully operational, as our deputies will need to transition to the new station.
Make sure to also mark your calendars for Saturday, October 30, at 10:00 a.m. The entire community is invited to the grand opening celebration for the new Canyon Country Community Center. Residents will get to explore all that is offered in the new 25,000-square-foot Community Center on the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway. The morning’s events will include the official ribbon cutting, performances, food trucks, crafts, activities, demonstrations and more. Make sure to save time to explore the public art that is located throughout the nine-acre site. For more information on both of these landmark projects, please visit www.santa-clarita.com.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – October 2021
I really love our cover this month! It always amazes me how creative our non-profits can be. From Afternoon Tea with Circle of Hope to a delicious Chili Cook-Off benefitting FeedSCV and the Wish Foundation, to Soroptimist International Valencia, or gorgeous...
You Are Invited To Join Us For a Tea Party With A Twist… Circle of Hope’s 17th Annual Tea
Are you ready for a Partea? Circle of Hope will be hosting its 17th Annual Tea celebration on October 9, 2021, at 11:00 am, held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. This is a tea party you won’t want to miss!This year’s theme, EVERY DAY’S A HOLIDAY! will celebrate...
Soroptimist International of Valencia Presents: “Wanderlust: 18th Annual Bras for a Cause”
On October 23, 2021, the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia will present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, “Bras for a Cause.” The event, titled “Wanderlust,” will support National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Now in its 18th year, the...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 30 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE