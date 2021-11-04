A Note From the Publishers – November 2021

Welcome to the November, 2021 issue of the Santa Clarita Magazine, we are pleased to feature three great events on our cover this month, I encourage you to support one or all of them!

Congratulations to the Valley Industry Association on their 40th Anniversary. We are really looking forward to the VIA Ruby Ball on November 5. This is always a fun event and a little bird told me there will be a few surprises this year. On the night, VIA will also recognize VIA members of distinction through the presentation of three awards, good luck to all the nominees, we will be rooting for you! Tickets are still available so get yours today.

Soroptimist International of the Santa Clarita Valley are Making Dreams a Reality at their 10th Annual Fashion Show and Boutique, to be held at the Hyatt Valencia on November 14. Check out the story on page 24, it looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun with boutiques, auctions and of course fabulous fashions!

Last, but not at all least, we feature JCI International and their 40 Under Forty event coordinators. The Santa Clarita Magazine is proud to partner with JCI for this celebration and we are so pleased to announce the winners of this prestigious award on pages 26 and 27. As part of the selection committee, I was amazed at the caliber of the nominees, these are our future leaders and I can tell you we are in good hands! Congratulations to all of the honorees.

Take a look at our special section featuring Old Town Newhall and make some time to visit all of the great businesses who call Newhall home. While you are there, plan on attending Light Up Main Street on November 20, it’s a great family night out. Lights will be turned on at 6:30 pm so don’t be late!

As we see more live events, it’s wonderful to welcome back our “On The Town” coverage. With COVID-19 slowly on the decline and our non-profits following the CDC guidelines we feel safe and happy to see our friends once again in person.

When we say we are part of this community, nothing proves that more than this issue which boasts over 200 editorial photographs of local individuals doing great things in our valley. I have to say I am always amazed when I consider that these pages started out blank and it all comes together, a little bit like a jigsaw puzzle. We are incredibly happy to have so many great friends and supporters connected with our publications we are truly blessed and we are very thankful.

We would like to take this opportunity to wish all of you a very safe and Happy Thanksgiving. See you in December.

Until next time!

Sincerely, Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi