SCV Project Linus Hosts Successful Drive-Thru Event, Seeks Community Support

SCV Project Linus continues to provide support to our community through its many blankets its Chapter Coordinator Sharon Garvar and her students at Academy of the Canyons (AOC) share with local youth. This group just completed its biannual Make a Blanket Day on October 9, with 363 blankets made and delivered. And, earlier this year, they received support for additional sewing machines.

“Now, we have access to sewing machines for all of our students in SCV Project Linus,” Garvar said. “We were fortunate to receive donations from parents, students, family, friends and Logix Federal Credit Union. As we wind down the year, we are planning for 2022. We hope to be able to continue to make even more blankets to distribute them to children who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need.”

The pandemic has created some challenges for Garvar and her students, but they persevered. “My students have been enthusiastic about adhering to safety protocols, and publicizing our events,” she said. “We are also fortunate to have the community behind us, cheering us on.”

SCVPL has a champion in Logix, too. “It is a privilege to work with Sharon (Garvar) and the AOC students,” Community Relations Manager Alethia Calagias said. “Year over year, this group demonstrates dedication to this cause, and they carry on its success with publicizing events, gathering supplies and rallying the community for support.”

This local nonprofit continues to give blankets to Henry Mayo Hospital for the NICU, Bridge to Home and other charities. For more SCV Project Linus information and to donate, visit http://www.scvprojectlinus.org