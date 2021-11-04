Welcoming the SCV 40 Under Forty Class of 2021

On our cover we are pleased to feature co-chair’s Brittany Barlog and Alexander Hafizi and the sponsorship chairs Sharlene Johnson and Jessica Chambers. Being in the service of others is no easy task, it’s a choice you make that can come with extremely long hours and requires a tremendous amount of hard work. Each year the selection committee reviews dozens of individuals that deserve the honor of being a Santa Clarita Valley 40 Under Forty recipient, and it’s become more competitive through the years. With more than 100 nominees, Junior Chamber International along with Santa Clarita Magazine would like to congratulate all of these 40 fine young people who have made such great contributions to their community. For more information, please visit www.scv40underforty.com.

Recognize one of these beautiful people?

Be sure to purchase tickets to the Awards Ceremony at www.scv40underforty.com/tickets and show your support. The ceremony will be hosted at Blomgren Ranch on Thursday, November 18 and the fun will begin at 6 p.m. The theme for the night is Phantom of the Opera. We have partnered up with Mission Opera who will be performing throughout the evening. This will be an event you won’t want to miss. We would like to thank our community partners for their generous support of SCV 40 Under Forty events: SchlickArt Studios, Taj Ambar, Henry Rodriguez, Embrace Your Smile, SJPartners, Mellady Direct Marketing, City of Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce. Sponsorships are still available please email SCV 40 Under Forty Co-Chairs Alexander Hafizi or Brittany Barlog at scv40under40@gmail.com.