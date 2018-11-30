Gentlemen for a Cause

by | Nov 30, 2018 | Community

 Sunday, March 3, 2019 Soroptimist of Valencia will have their 9th Annual Gentlemen for a Cause; Team Edition at Wolf Creek Brewery. Gentlemen for a Cause is a live charity auction, that has been revamped to include teams of four gentlemen competing to raise money for SIV’s Dream It, Be It program, as well as a charity of their choice. Dream It, Be It is a free conference developed to empower school age girls to become strong, successful adults. Participants gain mentoring from professional female role models, career education, resources to begin setting career goals, and inspiration to live their dreams!
For more information on Gentlemen for a Cause and Dream It, Be It Or if you would like to compete in the upcoming Gentlemen for a Cause; Team Edition to raise money for your favorite local charity, please contact Soroptimist of Valencia at www.sivalencia.org.

