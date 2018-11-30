The Santa Clarita Ballet – Fall/Winter Season
For the dancers at Santa Clarita Ballet, Christmas starts in September with the first note of Tchaikovsky’s Waltz of the Snowflakes. Each week, the upper company rehearses for the moment that the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Centre at College of the Canyons raises the stage curtain. Santa Clarita Ballet’s annual production of The Nutcracker hails the beginning of the holiday season without fail. This winter classic weaves whimsy and wonder seamlessly with movement and expression to create the perfect way to spend your Saturday or Sunday of December 15 and 16. Cheer for the Nutcracker and his soldiers as they battle the malicious Rat King, laugh as dozens of gumdrops pour out of Madame Ginger’s skirts, and clap along as the Russian dancers spring through hoops. There is no shortage of adventure, humor, or creativity in The Nutcracker for all ages. In addition to Santa Clarita Ballet’s highly trained company, The Nutcracker features professional dancers Bryan Wallk as the eccentric godfather and inventor, Raydel Caceres as the charming cavalier, Danny Davalos as the entertaining Harlequin. Company principal dancers Anna Holzinger and Gianna Juliet will share the role of Sugar Plum Fairy. The Nutcracker has become a hallmark for fourth graders in the Newhall School District, who attend a special outreach performance. Santa Clarita Ballet is happy to serve as an introduction to the arts for children throughout the valley, and as a wonderful seasonal tradition for the Santa Clarita community as a whole. Tickets are now on sale. You must purchase through the Santa Clarita Ballet box office. Much like holiday gifts, you don’t want to wait until the last minute to buy your tickets, so hurry and get the best seats in the house!
Performance dates are Saturday December 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday December 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Santa Clarita Ballet box office is located at 26798 Oak Avenue and is now offering online ticket sales. For all ticket information, please call our box office 661-251-0366 or visit us at www.santaclaritaballet.net. Tickets are not sold through the College of the Canyons Performing Arts box office. Tickets on sale Monday October 1st.
