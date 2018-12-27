Fitucci Custom Cabinets – Where Functional Design and Aesthetics are Paramount

Great design is the first step to beautiful and functional cabinetry. Equally important is the use of premium materials and construction methods. For over 30 years, Fitucci Custom Cabinets has been a leader in the design and crafting of premium custom cabinetry.

At Fitucci, cabinetry is completely custom made utilizing only the finest materials and paying the greatest attention to detail. Established in 1974 by Samuel Fitucci, an engineer by trade. The company began with a simple belief in uncompromising quality and a close working relationship with our clients. This belief is still the foundation of Fitucci Custom Cabinets with Eric Fitucci, Samuel’s eldest son, now at the helm.

For more than three decades, they have built cabinetry of every style imaginable – old world, country, contemporary, modern creations, etc. – and can accommodate any style while never sacrificing function for design. They understand the importance of combining the two and also offer a line of cabinets with an eco-friendly approach. With industry leading European hardware manufacturers such as Blum, Salice, Hafele and Grass along with a group of friendly professionals with extensive experience and knowledge of the trade, you can’t go wrong when you go with Fitucci!

Eric and his team are dedicated to environmental stewardship in all they do. They take pride in themselves on their forward-thinking approach to all aspects of the business and the green movement is no exception. By joining the global effort to protect our earth and its resources, Fitucci Cabinets have restructured their everyday operational practices as well as approach to the design and manufacturing of their products.

You can feel great knowing that you have purchased products that are beautiful, highly functional and environmentally sustainable! All that with absolutely no compromise in quality.

We partner with Columbia Forest Products and are members of the Purebond® user network. All panels used in manufacturing FITUCCI cabinets are Formaldehyde free. Our lumber suppliers are FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) & SFI (Sustainable Forestry Initiative) certified.

Our finishing line of products is industrial grade with high solid contents. Fitucci offers zero VOC finishing as well as lacquers, varnishes, wipe-on stains and spray-on dyes. A complete line of industrial grade finishing products that is ECO friendly.

The Fitucci manufacturing facilities & showroom are located right here in Valencia, 25322 Ave. Stanford.

You can view their work Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are available Saturdays by appointment only and closed on Sundays. You can learn more at www.fituccicabinets.com.