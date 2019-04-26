A Note From the Publishers – May 2019
There’s much to do and much to see in the SCV this month, so get ready for a busy May!
Over the last decade we have seen a remarkable growth in population. Just as the city continues to grow, the need for updated services, state-of-the-art equipment, and hospital expansion becomes more apparent. Now in its 46th year, we are pleased to once again sponsor the Golf Classic and support the hospital and its endeavors. Thanks to the generosity of community members and businesses who support events such as the Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo Drive Safe Golf Classic, those needs can be met. We at Santa Clarita Magazine applaud community minded people, in particular Joe Caso, owner of Frontier Toyota for his unwavering support of our hospital, we are proud to call him our friend. The Golf Classic will be held on Saturday, May 11, at the Valencia Country Club. We are pleased to feature representatives from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Joe Caso on our cover this month.
Old Town Newhall is looking great and we are pleased to feature our 6th Annual Old Town Newhall section. This is fast becoming the place to visit with new businesses opening every month. Check out the fun events planned for the summer at Thursdays@Newhall.com. In this issue, we have highlighted many of the retailers and restaurant owners who proudly call Newhall their home.
Don’t miss the first annual SCV Veg Fest which will be held in Central Park on May 4. Organized by Jess and Nicole Guidroz, a local couple who are passionate about their vegan lifestyle. SCV Veg Fest was created with the community in mind – meaning it’s not just for people who are vegan. There will be food and drink vendors, games, yoga, art, kids play area and much more.
Year after year we look forward to attending the Child & Family Center’s popular Taste of the Town event on May 5. It’s always fun to spend the day with friends, indulging in the tastes of delicious food and drinks from the area as well as enjoying music all to support a great cause.
The Wish Foundation are pleased to host the second annual Wine on the Roof…Dine on the Roof. Check out all the information on page 25. It promises to be a wonderful evening of gourmet food and great wines.
With the beautiful weather and great trails our community has to offer, it’s no surprise cycling is so popular in the SCV. We are pleased to welcome the Amgen Tour of California to our town on Saturday, May 18. The City of Santa Clarita will host the Stage 7 Start at Westfield Valencia Town Center 8:00am- noon. Be sure and check out page 30 and 31 for more information about the Amgen Tour.
Come help the American Cancer Society raise money at this year’s SCV Relay For Life. Join thousands of supporters at Central Park, starting at 3 pm on May 18. For more information about Relay for Life of the SCV, turn to page 26.
Also, on the weekend of May 18 and 19, take a short drive to the Pine Mountain Club located in the Los Padres National Forest for the 37th annual Lilac Festival. Join in the fun with over 100 artisan vendors displaying their unique wares. Don’t miss the helicopter rides and parade through the village. Plan your weekend, there’s more information on page 54.
Don’t forget to show your love and appreciation this Mother’s Day and thank her for all the wonderful things she has done for you. See pages 74 for great Mother’s Day gift ideas.
We have also provided you with a comprehensive Physical Fitness Guide, beginning on page 124 to help you get into shape this summer. Be sure to also check out our Medical Guide, beginning on page 128, bringing you many listings on all types of medical offices and services offered in our valley to help you find the right professional.
To all the mothers, we wish you a Happy Mother’s Day.
Until next time,
Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi
