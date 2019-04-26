Bridge to Home “Thank You” Event
On April 11, 2019 Bridge to Home held a press conference to formally thank Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the City of Santa Clarita for their support. For information on how you can help, please visit www.btohome.org.
A Note From the Publishers – May 2019
There’s much to do and much to see in the SCV this month, so get ready for a busy May! Over the last decade we have seen a remarkable growth in population. Just as the city continues to grow, the need for updated services, state-of-the-art equipment, and hospital...read more
“Drive Safe” Golf Classic 46th Annual Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo
It’s golf time! The 46th Annual Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital “Drive Safe” Golf Classic will be held this year on May 11th at Valencia Country Club, where Joe Caso of Frontier Toyota returns as Title Sponsor for the 26th year. Featured on our cover this...read more
Hoedown for Hope: A BBQ Competition
On September 14, Circle of Hope will be hosting Hoedown for Hope. This event features family fun, live music and dancing, BBQ and pie competition, and will include a Silent Auction. This year’s event will be held at the Back Porch Music and anticipates approximately...read more
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
