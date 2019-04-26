Bridge to Home “Thank You” Event

On April 11, 2019 Bridge to Home held a press conference to formally thank Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the City of Santa Clarita for their support. For information on how you can help, please visit www.btohome.org.   

OTT-BridgeToHome-p5
OTT-BridgeToHome-p3
OTT-BridgeToHome-p4
OTT-BridgeToHome-p2
OTT-BridgeToHome-p1

