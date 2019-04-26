“Drive Safe” Golf Classic 46th Annual Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo
It’s golf time! The 46th Annual Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital “Drive Safe” Golf Classic will be held this year on May 11th at Valencia Country Club, where Joe Caso of Frontier Toyota returns as Title Sponsor for the 26th year.
Featured on our cover this month, from left to right: Darrin Privett, M.D.; Jack Casey, M.D.; Bud Lawrence, M.D., Director of Emergency Services/Golf Co-Chair; Patrick Raach, Golf Co-Chair; Dustin Ashenfelter, RN, Manager of Emergency Services; Joe Caso, Owner, Frontier Toyota (seated); Steven Shafer, M.D.; Marlee Lauffer, HMNH Foundation President; Seth Sushinsky, M.D.; Oliver Sahagun, M.D.
Co-chairs of the event are Patrick Raach, Foundation Board member and Owner, Realty ONE Group Success and Bud Lawrence, MD., Director of Emergency Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
“I’m so proud to be Co-Chairing the 46th Annual Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic this year,” said Bud Lawrence, M.D. “This tournament is one of the most exciting, fun-filled charity golf tournaments in southern California. And as the Medical Director for Emergency Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, I can also tell you how crucial this event is in raising funds for critical, life-saving care in our ER.”
The golf tournament culminates with an awards reception and live and silent auctions, and supports lifesaving emergency services in the Santa Clarita Valley. The tournament, its message and its support of emergency care are stronger because of the generosity of its sponsors.
The Foundation is pleased to recognize the following major event sponsors:
Title Sponsor- Frontier Toyota
Media Sponsor- Santa Clarita Magazine
Dinner Sponsors- Ullman Foundation & Rattler’s Bar B Que/StoneFire Grill
Awards Sponsor – Ziegler
Major Sponsors- Bernards, Facey Medical Group and Scorpion
Golf Ball Drop Sponsor – Agua Dulce Airport
If you missed out on golf spots this year, there is still time to purchase reservations ($100 each) to the Auction/Awards Reception, which will immediately follow the tournament at approximately 3:30 pm. The reception kicks off with the helicopter golf ball drop, where 1800 golf balls will be dropped with the chance to win a grand prize of $50,000, or a guaranteed first and second place of $2,000 and $500, respectively. Tickets are only $20 each, and can be purchased by calling 661-200-1200. Need not be present to win!
You won’t want to miss the reception, which features dinner donated by Rattler’s Bar B Que/Stonefire Grill, and the Live Auction, which boasts items such as:
• Princess Cruises $4,500 Cruise Credit
• 2 Andrea Bocelli Terrace Box Seats at the Hollywood Bowl
• A Helicopter Flight over Landmarks of Los Angeles
• Marina Del Rey Cruise on a Luxury Yacht & $500 Ritz Carlton Gift Card
• 7 Days in Palm Desert at the Marriot Desert Springs Villa
• 4 Lexus Dugout Seats to A Dodger Game with Premium Parking
• Chef’s Wine Pairing Dinner for 8 at Hyatt Regency Valencia
For more information, please contact Annual Giving Officer Laura Chesler at 661-200-1202 or email cheslerlf@henrymayo.com.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – May 2019
There’s much to do and much to see in the SCV this month, so get ready for a busy May! Over the last decade we have seen a remarkable growth in population. Just as the city continues to grow, the need for updated services, state-of-the-art equipment, and hospital...read more
Bridge to Home “Thank You” Event
On April 11, 2019 Bridge to Home held a press conference to formally thank Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the City of Santa Clarita for their support. For information on how you can help, please visit www.btohome.org. ABOUT THE MAGAZINE The Magazine of...read more
Hoedown for Hope: A BBQ Competition
On September 14, Circle of Hope will be hosting Hoedown for Hope. This event features family fun, live music and dancing, BBQ and pie competition, and will include a Silent Auction. This year’s event will be held at the Back Porch Music and anticipates approximately...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE