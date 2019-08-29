Month In Review – A reflection on our communities past month’s achievements, community development and awesomeness!

Katie Hill Holds Emergency Preparedness Seminar

Congresswoman Katie Hill made strides to boost emergency awareness and preparedness in a seminar held in early August. The workshop included representatives from the American Red Cross and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, LAFD, and LAPD. The main purpose of the seminar – the third of its kind held in the past few weeks – is to inform the public on how to best prepare for emergeny situations, and SCV residents are encouraged to attend and learn the ways in which they can protect themselves from disasters.

Back to School in Santa Clarita

Schools across Santa Clarita welcomed students back for the start of the 2019-2020 school year, with College of the Canyons following the week after. Elementary, junior high, and high schools began flooding with students as early as August 13, marking the end of another fun-filled (and hot!) summer here in the Santa Clarita Valley. Good luck and happy learning to all the students heading back to their classrooms this semester!

Wi-Fi Accessibility to be Instated in L.A. County Parks

The L.A. Department of Parks and Recreation recently revealed its plan to roll out Wi-Fi accessibility to all L.A. County parks, with the hopes of further enhancing the recreational potential of these outdoor spaces. The implementation of Wi-Fi in county parks is intended to give students the opportunity to access the internet in a public area when they may not be able to otherwise. The incorporation of Wi-Fi would also bring additional benefits for patrons, such as the ability to reserve picnic areas and access information about the park.

Castaic High School Grand Opening

After years of planning, construction, and development, Castaic High School opened its doors on August 13th, marking a proud moment in the William S. Hart School District’s history. A bonus that comes with the school’s opening is the notion that it may bring with it thousands of new homes and an increase in the population, and a spokesperson for the William S. Hart District shared that the school has the potential to be “a centerpiece of [the] community for decades to come”.

Drake Bell Visits SCV

Famed singer and actor Drake Bell recently spent some time in Canyon Country, holding his meet and greet at Revenant Body Art Studio. Bell stated that this location stood out to him because of his own affinity towards tattoos, and spent the afternoon meeting fans and making memories with fellow guitar and music lovers. The meet and greet offered fans an opportunity to sit down with Bell and exchange both life experiences and music tips alike, and it was an exciting and fulfilling event all around.

Silents Under the Stars

The beloved fundraiser and park tradition, Silents Under the Stars took place at Hart Park this August, featuring western band The Grateful Dudes and a showing of “Square Deal Sanderson”, a classic silent film that celebrated its 100th anniversary this year. Proceeds from the event were directed towards Hart Park and its barnyard animals, and it is the hope of the event’s chair, Nancy Gallardo, that Silents Under the Stars will grow and blossom into a large-scale destination for people coming from all surrounding areas.

Staying Safe – and Having Fun, Too!

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station hosted the annual “National Night Out Against Crime” earlier in the summer, preceding that night’s Saturday Concert in the Park. The event offered the latest information in fighting crime and encouraging safety across SCV, and resources (contact information for law enforcement, helpful flyers, etc.) were available to those who stopped by to participate. Along with the information provided, attendees had the opportunity to interact with local law enforcement officers, which provided a great channel of open communication and positivity at the park.

Exchange Day Sets the Scene for Diversity

Students from around the world, including China and Thailand, gathered at Bouquet Canyon Park to raise awareness and share information regarding the various cultural exchange programs offered in Santa Clarita and throughout the state. The host of this year’s Exchange Day was World Wide Cultural Exchange, a Santa Clarita organization that offers several avenues for educational and professional traveling experiences. The event’s motto, “eat, play, give”, set the stage for a wonderful blend of sharing both food and culture, with donations benefiting the SCV Food Pantry.

Bella Vida’s Grandparents as Parents Hosts a Bowling Day

Grandparents as Parents, a new support group added to the Senior Center at Bella Vida, held a day of fun and festivities at Santa Clarita Lanes to celebrate the vital role that many grandparents play in their grandchildren’s’ lives. Grandparents as Parents meets weekly at Bella Vida and members participate in counseling and shared activities. Hosting an entertaining and exciting bowling day helped emphasize the importance of grandparents who are the primary caregivers of their grandchildren – something that occurs 1 in 20 households.

California Film Commission Visits SCV

Marsha McLean, the mayor of Santa Clarita, recently met with the Executive Director of the California Film Commission to lead a tour of SCV and to discuss ideas on potential filming opportunities in the city. Having previously been home to scenes shot for Ray Donovan and, most recently, How to Get Away With Murder, Santa Clarita has established itself as a popular destination for filmmakers everywhere, and the benefits of participating in this important industry were a key topic of the meeting between SCV and CFC reps.

Santa Clarita Real Estate Values Shoot Up

In a 2019 tax assessment conducted by the Assessor’s office, the city of Santa Clarita placed third amongst cities in the L.A. County in terms of real estate and business property values, emphasizing a continuation of the positive trend seen in the city throughout recent years. According to the report, Santa Clarita experienced a growth of $2.5 billion, putting it ahead of Inglewood and other nearby L.A. County areas. Properties credited for the climbing values include the Kaiser Permanente building in Valencia and the Needham Ranch project in Newhall.

Circle of Hope Board Member Retires

After a twelve-year-long tenure on the board of Circle of Hope, Judy Penman announced her retirement in late July, marking the end of a journey filled with service and kindness. To celebrate her pivotal role in the organization’s success, Circle of Hope has dedicated a bench and garden in her name – a tribute that highlights Judy’s unwavering desire to support and uplift residents of the Santa Clarita Valley through her involvement in Circle of Hope and over 10 other SCV nonprofits.