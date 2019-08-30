SCV 40 Under Forty 2019 Nominees Are …
Nominations are closed, and the next class of SCV 40 Under Forty nominees is in! Below you will find the list of 96 nominees for the 2019 SCV 40 Under Forty Awards. JCI Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Magazine would like to congratulate the next generation of leaders for their nominations, as well as their great contributions to their community.
If you would like to celebrate with the 2019 class of nominees, please join us at the SCV 40 Under Forty Awards Ceremony on November 8, held at the Canyon Theatre Guild at 6:00 p.m.
We also had our Nominee Mixer on August 28, at Brewery Draconum – 24407 Main Street. The cost to enter is one unwrapped toy per person for the JCI Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive.
We would like to thank our community partnerships for their generous support of SCV 40 Under Forty events: Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, Wintrust Mortgage, City of Santa Clarita, Scorpion, Re/Max Realtor Taylor Kellstrom, NextHome Luxe Group Realtor Sharlene Duzick and B&B Manufacturing.
Below is the list of nominees. Please congratulate them as you see them around town!
For more information about SCV 40 Under Forty, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.scv40underforty.com.
Abhimanyu Singh
Alix Schwartz
Allison Campbell
Amy Lagusker
Andy Simpson
Audra Cheney
Azeem Farooq
Barry Schwartz
Benjamin Budhu
Benny Ives
Brandan Stein
Brittany Barlog
Candice Blair
Cass Stauffer
Cassondra Xylina Murray
Cesar Ranuschio
Chelsea Spagnola
Chris Browning
Chris Garlington
Christine Inglis
Christopher Silva
Corey Carbon
Corrine Barchanowicz
Crystal Hilstein
Daniel Fania
Daniel Weber
Diana Martin
Dr. Jason Plunkett
Dr. Rian Medlin
Frankie Rios
Genny Byars
Gina Hernandez
Haydee Scott
Heather Riggen
Heather Sandnes-Grieder
Heidi Jeffrey
Hon. Austin Bishop
Irene Boden
Jackie Ganuza
Jade Aubuchon
James Schramm
Janine Fairall
Jason Gibbs
Jason Hinkle
Jennifer Marshall
Jess Guidroz
Jesse Munoz
Jessica Chambers
Jocelyn Evans
Joe Pulliam
Jon Selman
Jonathan Waymire
Jose Rojas
Karli Webster
Katie Hill
Kelly O’Keefe
Kevin Strauss
Kristan Hinze
Krystina Reyes
Lance O’Keefe
Lee Uber
Leo Alfaro
Luis de Armero
Maeesha Merchant
Manuel White
Mark Garcia
Matheson Walker
Mathew Flavin
Megan Happ
Megan Siebe Hayward
Michael Hogan
Monica Fawcett
Morgan Gonzalez
Nadine Young
Natalie Lozon
Patricia Silva
Piotr (Peter)Orzechowski
Quan Gan
Rebecca Garcia
Rebecca Widdison
Renee Kennedy
Robert Clark
Ryan Diez
Ryan Valencia
Sarah Brewer
Sascha Macias
Sean Hampton
Sean Weber
Shelly Mosallaei
Simon Chowdhury
Stephanie Gurne
Tatiana Chao
Tiffany Verdi
Todd Hopkins
Trevor Fredrickson
Weston Burke
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – September 2019
A big shout out to the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons for letting us shoot our cover at their beautiful “freshly carpeted” facility. We struggle every year to find a “cool” spot to take our cover photograph for the Michael Hoefflin Foundation and...read more
26th Annual Evening Under the Stars Benefitting Kids with Cancer on September 21.
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer is proud to present their 26th Annual Evening Under the Stars Gala Dinner and Charity Auction. They are a local non-profit for children’s cancer and are pleased to be able to once again host this exciting event....read more
VIA Bash Ultimate Black & White Party
The Valley Industry Association hosts the VIA BASH on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Known for its themed galas and top entertainment, VIA delivers one of the community’s most sought after events. The celebrated theme for this year’s gala...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE