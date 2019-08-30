SCV 40 Under Forty 2019 Nominees Are …

Nominations are closed, and the next class of SCV 40 Under Forty nominees is in! Below you will find the list of 96 nominees for the 2019 SCV 40 Under Forty Awards. JCI Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Magazine would like to congratulate the next generation of leaders for their nominations, as well as their great contributions to their community.

If you would like to celebrate with the 2019 class of nominees, please join us at the SCV 40 Under Forty Awards Ceremony on November 8, held at the Canyon Theatre Guild at 6:00 p.m.

We also had our Nominee Mixer on August 28, at Brewery Draconum – 24407 Main Street. The cost to enter is one unwrapped toy per person for the JCI Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive.

We would like to thank our community partnerships for their generous support of SCV 40 Under Forty events: Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, Wintrust Mortgage, City of Santa Clarita, Scorpion, Re/Max Realtor Taylor Kellstrom, NextHome Luxe Group Realtor Sharlene Duzick and B&B Manufacturing.

Below is the list of nominees. Please congratulate them as you see them around town!

For more information about SCV 40 Under Forty, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.scv40underforty.com.

Abhimanyu Singh

Alix Schwartz

Allison Campbell

Amy Lagusker

Andy Simpson

Audra Cheney

Azeem Farooq

Barry Schwartz

Benjamin Budhu

Benny Ives

Brandan Stein

Brittany Barlog

Candice Blair

Cass Stauffer

Cassondra Xylina Murray

Cesar Ranuschio

Chelsea Spagnola

Chris Browning

Chris Garlington

Christine Inglis

Christopher Silva

Corey Carbon

Corrine Barchanowicz

Crystal Hilstein

Daniel Fania

Daniel Weber

Diana Martin

Dr. Jason Plunkett

Dr. Rian Medlin

Frankie Rios

Genny Byars

Gina Hernandez

Haydee Scott

Heather Riggen

Heather Sandnes-Grieder

Heidi Jeffrey

Hon. Austin Bishop

Irene Boden

Jackie Ganuza

Jade Aubuchon

James Schramm

Janine Fairall

Jason Gibbs

Jason Hinkle

Jennifer Marshall

Jess Guidroz

Jesse Munoz

Jessica Chambers

Jocelyn Evans

Joe Pulliam

Jon Selman

Jonathan Waymire

Jose Rojas

Karli Webster

Katie Hill

Kelly O’Keefe

Kevin Strauss

Kristan Hinze

Krystina Reyes

Lance O’Keefe

Lee Uber

Leo Alfaro

Luis de Armero

Maeesha Merchant

Manuel White

Mark Garcia

Matheson Walker

Mathew Flavin

Megan Happ

Megan Siebe Hayward

Michael Hogan

Monica Fawcett

Morgan Gonzalez

Nadine Young

Natalie Lozon

Patricia Silva

Piotr (Peter)Orzechowski

Quan Gan

Rebecca Garcia

Rebecca Widdison

Renee Kennedy

Robert Clark

Ryan Diez

Ryan Valencia

Sarah Brewer

Sascha Macias

Sean Hampton

Sean Weber

Shelly Mosallaei

Simon Chowdhury

Stephanie Gurne

Tatiana Chao

Tiffany Verdi

Todd Hopkins

Trevor Fredrickson

Weston Burke