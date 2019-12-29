Cameron Smyth City Councilmember Selected as Mayor for 2020

At the December 10, 2019, City Council meeting, Councilmember Cameron Smyth was selected as Mayor for 2020. This will be the fourth time Smyth has served as Mayor. He also represented the Santa Clarita community in the California State Assembly from 2006-2012.

Mayor Smyth is a Santa Clarita native. He was born and raised in the City and attended all local schools (Peachland Elementary, Placerita Jr. High and Hart High School). He attended college at U.C. Davis where he received a degree in Rhetoric and Communications. After graduating, Smyth returned to Santa Clarita and immediately became involved in the community, coaching high school volleyball and football. He also became involved in local politics joining the staff of then-Assemblyman Pete Knight and running his successful campaign for the State Senate.

In 2000, Smyth was elected to the Santa Clarita City Council and served six years, including two terms as mayor. He focused his efforts on public safety, maintaining a balanced budget, economic development and growing the City’s parks and recreation program. After his time in the State Assembly he was elected once again to the City Council in 2016.

Cameron and his wife Lena remain active members of the community through numerous organizations. They are also proud parents to three kids – Gavin, Rowan and Kenley.