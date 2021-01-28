World Cancer Day 2021

February is National Cancer Prevention month, and February 4th is World Cancer Day. It takes place each year on February 4th and is a campaign that unites the entire world. Its primary focus is to raise awareness and encourage people to talk, read and learn about cancer treatment and prevention. According to the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), 2021 marks the final year of the 3 year “I Am and I Will” campaign. This year’s theme is “Together all our actions matter.” This theme encourages people to commit to actions that reduce the negative impacts of cancer. The goal is to ensure that fewer people develop cancer, more people are successfully treated, and a better quality of life is ensured for people during treatment and beyond. Individuals are encouraged to take action such as eating healthy and being active, wearing sunscreen, avoiding tobacco and engaging in life-saving vaccines and screenings.

The American Cancer Society is partnering with organizations globally to prevent cancer worldwide. It states, “Our vision is to eliminate preventable cancers through high impact cancer prevention initiatives such as tobacco taxation legislation and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programs.”

Fittingly, the American Cancer Society will kick off its National 2021 Relay For Life on February 4th with a virtual event hosted on Facebook Live from 5-6 p.m. PST. Organizers announced, “Re-lay may look different this year, but our passion is unchanged. Join us for a free, nationwide virtual kickoff on Facebook Live. We’ll come together as a community to launch another year of celebrating lives, sharing stories and using our strength as a community to fight for a cancer-free future. Those who Relay help to make the impossible possible.”

So, join the movement and unite with people around the world to raise awareness about cancer in an active, positive way. Pledge to adopt habits and behaviors that help us stay cancer-free. Share your activities on social media using #WorldCancerDay and #SCVRelay. On World Cancer Day, search the American Cancer Society Relay For Life official Facebook page and join the Re-lay For Life kickoff.

For information about American Cancer Society programs and services, contact ACS toll-free at 1-800-227-2345 or live chat at www.cancer.org.