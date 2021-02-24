Can Joe Biden Implement His Tax Plan?
Two months ago, we presented an article concerning incoming President Biden’s tax plan.
Although we knew his tax goals, it is difficult to predict what will pass through Congress and become law. This is why we refrain from predicting future changes in tax regulations.
As you may be aware or recall from our previous article, Biden’s plan calls for significantly increased taxes on the wealthy and corporations. He also expressed his desire to lower the stress of middle and low-income earners through higher tax credits on dependent children and dependent care for adults.
Some financial experts believe it is a forgone conclusion that Biden’s tax initiatives will be passed by Congress. However, many believe that although Democrats have control of the House and a split in the Senate with the tie vote reserved for the Vice President, there are several moderate Democrats who may not support some of Biden’s tax initiatives. So, there is no way to accurately predict what will transpire. Other doubts include that:
Trump’s lame-duck session left the Biden administration with decisions concerning the global pandemic, such as distribution of the vaccine and stimulus packages, which will be Biden’s
priority. This could possibly lead to compromises on tax bills to ensure Biden can push through his plan for further stimulus.
The narrow majorities in Congress may force Biden to limit his priorities to winnable initiatives, thus resulting in the postponement of tax initiatives.
If controlling the pandemic takes the forefront for even a year, this could limit Biden’s ability to push through tax legislation due to members of Congress focusing on their own re-elections.
Tax Planning
Future uncertainties regarding taxes and the economy make careful tax planning imperative. You should consider meeting with your tax planner soon, so you are ready regardless of whether tax changes take place. We urge our clients to come prepared with questions about tax planning for their annual tax meeting. Furthermore, if you are a client, remember we offer you unlimited tax planning advice throughout the year.
Professional Tax Services is a locally owned provider serving over 3,500 local residents and businesses. For more information call 661-259-1967 or visit www.protaxservices.com. Through their complimentary EZ2 Thrive program, they provide unlimited free tax planning advice to their clients.
ADVERTISE WITH US
SCAA Scholarship Awards
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) provides scholarships to student artists in our community, available to all High School senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley.Students must be graduating seniors with plans to continue their education in...
Hello Santa Clarita Residents
My name is Linda Jones, and I am the owner and managing partner of Buck Jones Taxes. We specialize in Individual and Business Taxes. I know that we are all going through a lot with the safer at home orders, school closures, working from home, civil unrest, and...
Questions After an Accident?
After a car accident, there are uncertainties. What do I do for my neck and back pain? How can I afford to get treatment? Should I wait to hear from the insurance company before getting treated? Should I go through my health insurance for treatment? What are the...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 30 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE