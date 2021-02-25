 

Questions After an Accident?

by | Feb 24, 2021 | Business News

After a car accident, there are uncertainties.  What do I do for my neck and back pain?  How can I afford to get treatment?  Should I wait to hear from the insurance company before getting treated? Should I go through my health insurance for treatment? What are the long term effects of my injuries? What happens if I can’t work?  What about my emotional and mental state?  What about my anxiety and sleepless nights? Will my insurance rate go up? What about the time I am taking off work for treatment?  Why isn’t the insurance company calling me back?  How much is my case worth?  What is “pain and suffering” and how is it calculated? How long will this process take? This list can go on and on and on … 
So, what are the answers? Unfortunately, it’s not simple.  After 23 years of litigating car accident cases, I have learned that while some things stay the same, others change.  The mechanics of car accidents may have stayed relatively the same – a rear-end collision will cause your head to whip back and forth, resulting in musculature tears and reversed curvature of your spine (in other words, whiplash!).  This is often accompanied by headaches and sleepless nights.  A pinched nerve will cause tingling and numbness, etc. 
So, what has changed? The way insurance companies value injuries has changed over the years, particularly when it comes to pain and suffering.  Some look at the type of injury, some use a computer program with built-in algorithms, and some look at your treatment. 
Every case is unique.  So, how do you protect yourself? It starts before the accident by having the right type of insurance coverage. After an accident, it is imperative to consult with an experienced attorney.”  
For more information, please visit the website: http://mrscvlaw.com or call The Mason Law Firm at (661) 476-5678.

