Clients Forever

In the next few weeks, the survivors of one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history will receive settlements from their claims against MGM. The shooting, which occurred on October 1, 2017, settled for $800 million, and will be divided among the claimants pursuant to a complex protocol established by a third party settlement company. Owen, Patterson & Owen, our personal injury firm in Valencia, is proud that we have helped over 110 victims and their families be a part of this settlement.

On the night of October 1st, 3 1/2 years ago, I couldn’t take my eyes away from the television, watching the horror of what was unfolding in Las Vegas. One of my best friends was there, after being convinced by others to attend despite the fact that she didn’t really want to go. She didn’t answer her phone, and it wasn’t until over 24 hours later that I learned that she was alive. This is just one of hundreds of stories I know about the Route 91 shooting. When OPO made the difficult decision to become involved in the case, it was because of the heart-wrenching stories of death, physical and emotional harm we heard from friends, neighbors and colleagues. Something had to be done for them. Many of our clients became like family. After months of investigation, we learned that there was no evidence regarding the shooter’s motive or that he acted with others. Arguments as to the negligence of MGM in allowing him, with all of his weapons, ammunition, and tools over the course of several days, together with errors made regarding the set up of of the concert venue, along with several other factors, allowed a very complex settlement to be reached.

The reality is that the victims of Route 91 will always remember this event. We will always remember these clients and what they went through. The settlement funds they receive will never erase the horror of that day. I can only hope that what we have done for them helps them on the path toward their physical and emotional recovery. We are always here if you need us. Call us at 661-799-3899 or email us at info@owenpatterson.com.