Ka-Ching! TAX GUIDE – Are You Ready for Tax Season?

Mar 26, 2021

Ka-Ching! TAX GUIDE – Are You Ready for Tax Season?

by | Mar 26, 2021 | Business News

We have provided you with a guide to
assist you when looking for the right professional to get the job done. These clients can help
you with everything Tax.

Professional Tax and Financial Services
George Simpson, CPA, Damon Simpson EA,
Sheralyn O C’Connor, CPA , Rich Levinson, Cindy Bush and Karen Machgan
27451 Tourney Rd STE 160, Valencia
661-259-1967 | Fax: 661-294-4442
www.scvprotaxservices.com
Email: info@protaxservices.com
For those who want more from their tax professional than a tax return done right

Buck Jones & Associates
661-655-4289
Gotyourbacktaxservices.com
You are in good hands with Buck Jones & Associates. Our managing partner Linda Jones obtained her Credential as an Enrolled Agent which is the highest credential awarded by the IRS to a tax preparer.

