Ka-Ching! TAX GUIDE – Are You Ready for Tax Season?

We have provided you with a guide to

assist you when looking for the right professional to get the job done. These clients can help

you with everything Tax.

Professional Tax and Financial Services

George Simpson, CPA, Damon Simpson EA,

Sheralyn O C’Connor, CPA , Rich Levinson, Cindy Bush and Karen Machgan

27451 Tourney Rd STE 160, Valencia

661-259-1967 | Fax: 661-294-4442

www.scvprotaxservices.com

Email: info@protaxservices.com

For those who want more from their tax professional than a tax return done right

Buck Jones & Associates

661-655-4289

Gotyourbacktaxservices.com

You are in good hands with Buck Jones & Associates. Our managing partner Linda Jones obtained her Credential as an Enrolled Agent which is the highest credential awarded by the IRS to a tax preparer.

​