Let’s Go To The Movies, Hosted By Westfield!

Circle of Hope invites you to enjoy a whole new movie experience. Come join us on Friday, May 7th, at Starry Night Cinema for a drive-in movie experience hosted by Westfield Valencia Town Center, featuring the movie Back To The Future. This event will be held in the east parking lot of the mall near the former Sears building. From the comfort of your own vehicle, you will enjoy the big screen showing of one of America’s favorite classic films, Back To The Future. Set in this 1980s sci-fi classic, small-town California teen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is thrown back into the ’50s when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) goes awry. Traveling through time in a modified DeLorean car, Marty encounters young versions of his parents (Crispin Glover, Lea Thompson), and must make sure that they fall in love or he’ll cease to exist. Even more dauntingly, Marty has to return to his own time and save the life of Doc Brown. This movie is rated PG.

As part of your drive-in movie experience, each vehicle will receive one movie snack goodie bag with all your favorite movie munchies and snacks to enjoy during the movie. All proceeds from Starry Night Cinema will benefit Circle of Hope, a cancer support center serving those with cancer and their families here in Santa Clarita. Prior to the movie, come and enjoy dinner from several of Valencia Town Center restaurants who will be participating by offering a percentage of your meal purchase back to the organization.

Tickets are $30 per vehicle. Gates open at 7:00pm with the feature film beginning sharply at 8:30pm. Guests must remain in their vehicles once they enter the viewing area with the exception of using the restrooms, picking up their dinners, or entering the mall. Guests leaving their vehicles are required to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. Vehicles will be staggered and will be placed 6 feet apart. Taller vehicles, SUV’s and trucks will be parked behind smaller compact vehicles and sedans. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For additional information on Starry Night cinema and to purchase your ticket, please visit our website at www.circleofhopeinc.org/starry-night or by calling the Circle of Hope office at 661-254-5218. A limited number of tickets are available and this event will sell out, so be sure to purchase your tickets soon! A huge thank you to Terry Matalas the owner of the DeLorean.

Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization offering financial assistance with cancer medical bills to qualified individuals. Circle of Hope also offers supportive services with wellness therapies designed as cancer support, educational resources and a support group for cancer patients, survivors, family and caregivers. All services, classes and programs are offered free of charge. For more information on Circle of Hope and the services they provide, please visit their website at www.circleofhopeinc.org or call 661 254-5218. The Circle of Hope office and Wellness Center is located at 23033 Lyons Ave., Ste 3, Newhall, Ca. 91321.