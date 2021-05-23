Concerts In The Park Set To Return This Summer Concert Series at Central Park to Take Place in July and August
The City of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, is scheduled to return this summer after a year off in 2020. Residents will enjoy a free concert on Saturday nights from July 3 to August 21, with a variety of performers at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
This year’s lineup features tributes to fan favorites like David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen and The Rolling Stones. While some bands have wowed Santa Clarita audiences in the past, others are making their Concerts in the Park debut in 2021. Each show will begin at 7:00 p.m., allowing concertgoers to relax with family and friends as the sun sets on the Santa Clarita Valley. See the following for the full list of dates and performers:
July 3 The PettyBreakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty
July 10 Hollywood U2: A Tribute to U2
July 17 AbbaFab: A Tribute to ABBA
July 24 Space Oddity: A Tribute to David Bowie
July 31 The Rising: A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen
August 7 The WHO Invasion: A Tribute to the WHO
August 14 The Lao Tizer Band: Latin Jazz
August 21 Mick Adams and the Stones: A Tribute to The Rolling Stones
For more information on the City of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, please visit www.santa-clarita.com/concerts or email aeo@santa-clarita.com.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – June 2021
We can’t tell you how happy we are to be featuring three actual live events on our cover - it’s been a while! Kicking us off on June 5 is SCV Veg Fest. We just love the energy of this group of individuals, they inspire us with their passion! We hope you will...
Santa Clarita’s 2nd-Annual Veg Fest Veg Fest SCV Announces All-Star Vendor Lineup
Santa Clarita’s vegan-themed food, beer, wine, & music festival announces its heavy-hitter vendor lineup for the 2021 festival. The Veg Fest is set to take place on Saturday, June 5th at Blomgren Ranch, deep in the heart of Canyon Country. The Veg Fest offers its...
SCV Senior Center’s Celebrity Waiter Dinner
Bella Notte at Bella Vida - An Italian Night Under the StarsThe SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Co-Chairs Erika Kauzlarich-Bird and Elizabeth Hopp are proud to announce the theme for this year’s event on July 17, 2021 at Bella Vida.Celebrity Waiter is the...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 30 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE