Concerts In The Park Set To Return This Summer Concert Series at Central Park to Take Place in July and August

by | May 22, 2021 | Community

The City of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, is scheduled to return this summer after a year off in 2020. Residents will enjoy a free concert on Saturday nights from July 3 to August 21, with a variety of performers at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
This year’s lineup features tributes to fan favorites like David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen and The Rolling Stones. While some bands have wowed Santa Clarita audiences in the past, others are making their Concerts in the Park debut in 2021. Each show will begin at 7:00 p.m., allowing concertgoers to relax with family and friends as the sun sets on the Santa Clarita Valley. See the following for the full list of dates and performers:
July 3 The PettyBreakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty
July 10 Hollywood U2: A Tribute to U2
July 17 AbbaFab: A Tribute to ABBA
July 24 Space Oddity: A Tribute to David Bowie
July 31 The Rising: A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen
August 7 The WHO Invasion: A Tribute to the WHO
August 14 The Lao Tizer Band: Latin Jazz
August 21 Mick Adams and the Stones: A Tribute to The Rolling Stones
For more information on the City of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, please visit www.santa-clarita.com/concerts or email aeo@santa-clarita.com.

