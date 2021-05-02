Drive Thru Taste of the Town A Little About the Auction

There is still time to buy tickets for Taste of the Town Drive Thru on Sunday, May 2. But don’t delay, because tickets sales will close at noon on April 30.

You can still participate by bidding on exciting auction items in our online auction! Fantastic items include a 4-night stay at the Cabo San Lucas Playa Grande Resort and Spa. If you’ve always wanted to try sky diving, now is your chance. Want to play on the same electric guitar as Prince – bid on a Schecter Guitar and amp. Get a taste of Italy at your own private cooking class for eight and learn how to prepare your favorite Italian foods. Enjoy a delightful evening for eight at a private home on the lake at Bridgeport including wine and food prepared by Wolf Creek Restaurant. Get out of town for the weekend to Denver, Colorado and stay at a three-bedroom, three-bath private condo. Stay in town and enjoy a private picnic in your own backyard complete with tent. Dine around town at a selection of favorite restaurants.

The last year has been a difficult one for all of us, but even more so for the children and families we serve at Child & Family Center. Many are facing anxiety, depression and isolation. Many are captive in their home suffering domestic abuse by a partner. Those suffering from addiction find it harder to maintain sobriety during these challenging times.

Your support of Taste of the Town is critical in enabling us to continue helping children and families facing mental health, substance use or domestic violence issues. Special thanks to our presenting sponsors Bank of Santa Clarita and Sand Canyon Country Club, along with many other generous sponsors. Thank you to all of our participating restaurants who have supported our Taste of the Town for many years – this was a year that we could offer our community an opportunity to give back to them. See you next year at Taste of the Town 2022!

For information and to bid on our auction items, visit www.tasteofthetown.com