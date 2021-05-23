Logix Federal Credit Union’s Paying with a Purpose campaign raised $20,000 to benefit five local nonprofits that champion the connection between people and their animal companions.

From May 1 to May 15, each time a member used their Logix Mastercard credit or debit card, the credit union made a donation of two cents to support one of five local nonprofits: Carousel Ranch in Santa Clarita, Lifesavers Wild Horse Rescue in Antelope Valley, PawWorks Veterinary Hospital and Apollo’s ARC in the Conejo Valley, and Wildlife Care of Southern California in Simi Valley.

Carousel Ranch Executive Director Denise Redmond expressed her gratitude for the credit union’s support.

“We are so grateful to Logix for including us in Paying with a Purpose,” Redmond said. “The credit union’s dedication and support helps us provide therapy and services to our clients. This is especially important following a year where so many of the children and young adults we serve were cut off from the world around them. We’ve been able to welcome back our clients, allowing each to focus on their needs and goals. For many, Carousel Ranch is a home away from home. This donation will help us as we continue to provide these invaluable services to them.”

Carousel Ranch has been serving families in and around the Santa Clarita Valley for nearly 25 years. Families are able to apply for financial assistance to help pay for services and the cost of each session, which includes the facility maintenance, instructor, horse care and staff time. Funds from Paying with a Purpose will go toward these scholarships.

While Logix members contributed to Paying with a Purpose, the credit union’s employees continued their support of community partnerships by donating to the Logix Community Stars Foundation. The nonprofit, operated by Logix employee volunteers, delivered a check for $25,000 to Circle of Hope on May 17.

These dollars comprise Logix matching dollars and employee contributions via payroll deduction.

Santa Clarita-based Circle of Hope provides support to individuals diagnosed with cancer and their families. Logix is the nonprofit’s top supporter and will be the presenting sponsor of the 2021 Vine2Wine on August 21 at the Porsche Santa Clarita Wünderground Museum.

Logix Community Stars is a nonprofit charitable foundation operated by Logix Federal Credit Union employee volunteers. The credit union is not affiliated with Burbank Temporary Aid Center, Circle of Hope, For The Troops, Penny Lane Centers or the other charitable organizations supported by Logix Community Stars. To learn more about Community Stars, visit www.custars.org.