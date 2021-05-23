Robert Pretzlaff, M.D., M.B.A, Has Joined Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Vice President and Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Pretzlaff previously held leadership roles in the University of California Davis Health System as well as with the Dignity Health – St. Rose Dominican Hospitals in Henderson, NV. At Dignity, Dr. Pretzlaff was the Regional Chief Medical Officer from 2014 to 2016, and then promoted to Chief Physician Executive of the Nevada Service Area and President of the Dignity Health Medical Group in Nevada. More recently, Pretzlaff served as Chief Medical Officer for Lumeris, a St. Louis-based healthcare consulting firm.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Pretzlaff join our leadership team at Henry Mayo,” said Roger E. Seaver, Henry Mayo’s President and CEO. “He has been successful in building physician engagement; incentivizing physician contracts; improving quality, risk management and peer review processes; and moving his hospitals through The Joint Commission accreditation.”

Born and raised in Michigan, Dr. Pretzlaff received a BA in Philosophy from the Michigan State University with a minor in Chemistry, and an MS degree in Biology from Wayne State University, where he also received his medical degree. His interest in genetics led him to do a residency in Pediatrics at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and then a fellowship in Critical Care Medicine at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington DC.

“We congratulate Dr. Pretzlaff on his achievements to date and both welcome him and look forward to supporting him as he works to help provide medical leadership for the Santa Clarita Valley,” Seaver added.

ABOUT HENRY MAYO – Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit www.henrymayo.com or call 661.200.2000.