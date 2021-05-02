Sprouting on Saturday, June 5th 2nd Annual VegFest

Veg Fest SCV just announced that event tickets are officially LIVE. However, this year they are releasing their tickets with a twist.

“The Pandemic hit us hard last year, but instead of throwing in the towel we’ve decided to innovate the ticket-buying process in order to give our supporters a chance to go above and beyond by voting with their dollar to support our mission to promote human health, sustainability and compassion for all.”—Nicole Guidroz (Co-Founder)

Here’s how the Proud 2 Pay campaign works: Tickets are divided into 3 tiers for attendees to choose from:

Tier 1: General Admission ticket= $15 (kids 0-10 get in FREE).

The following 2 ticket tiers are exclusive for people who want to vote with their dollar and are proud to pay and support the movement. 100% of all proceeds go directly to Veg Fest’s 501c3 nonprofit, The New Way. (visit TheNewWay.me for more info!)

Tier 2: Proud 2 Pay ticket= $100. Ticket includes Veg Fest/The New Way hoodie, entrance into event, and a taster glass.

Tier 3: Sponsor ticket= $1,000. Ticket includes hoodies, entrance into festival, taster glass, and a chance to have your business/entity featured on our website, social media, program, etc.

“Our Proud 2 Pay campaign is not at all about the perks/benefits that come with the ticket. The campaign is aimed directly at those looking to financially support us and our mission. Buying one of these tickets is casting your vote to see real change. Simply put, it’s for people who are proud to pay a little extra to support a movement they believe in” –Jess Guidroz (founder)

For those not in the know, the Veg Fest is a vegan-inspired food, beer, wine & music festival is for any and all looking to shop, eat, drink, dance & vibe out.

New Location:

Veg Fest had to switch locations from 2019’s Central Park location to Blomgren Ranch due to logistical rules and regulations. Blomgren Ranch is a gorgeous privately owned local ranch that hosts private events & weddings, and holds a max capacity of 1,000 persons.

Shop Local:

Veg Fest SCV is a local nonprofit and hopes to use this event as a chance to promote and bring traffic to other local businesses. The event gives attendees a chance to vote with their dollar and support local businesses as they showcase their products and gifts to our community.

Foodie’s Paradise

Don’t sleep on vegan cuisine, especially some good ol’ vegan junk food! Because until you’ve had a proper plant-based burger and fries, chili cheese fries, pizza or ice-cream, then you really haven’t lived!

Get Juicy

Cheers! Slàinte! Toast a fellow comrade & sip on a local craft beer or aged glass of wine from our local breweries and wineries.

Kids Kingdom

Bounce houses, face painting, slack-lining, and all the things kids love under adult supervision (shout-out all Veg Fest volunteer staff!). Let your kids party while you party. Fair is fair, right?

The second annual VegFest will be on Saturday, June 5th, 2021 from 2-8 p.m. at Blomgren Ranch: 15142, Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita CA 91390

To purchase tickets please visit VegFestScv.com or https://aftontickets.com/scvvegfest. For interviews or questions, please contact Jess Guidroz: jess@scvvegfest.com and follow the movement on social media: (Instagram): @VegFestSCV Facebook Page: Veg Fest SCV. CHeck out the following website for cool merchandise to support the movement: Proud 2 Pay Hoodies: https://scv-veg-fest.myshopify.com/