Monthly Message City Manager Ken Striplin Connect with your City

As you drive around Santa Clarita, do you ever wonder what work is being done at your neighborhood park? Or when the new Sheriff’s Station will be complete? Maybe you want to go ice skating at The Cube or find out what issues are going before the City Council. There are several ways you can discover what’s going on in your City.

The best place to start is the City’s website at www.santa-clarita.com. From there, you can find links to the dozens of City social media pages, the online edition of Seasons, City Council agendas, find out how to sign up for email notifications and more.

For City news, event updates, entertaining videos and beautiful pictures of our community, make sure you like and follow the City’s social media accounts. Facebook offers detailed information, Instagram highlights photos, Twitter will give you quick bites of City news and LinkedIn will highlight opportunities to join the City team. The latest addition to the City’s social media roster is TikTok. On this site, you will find lighthearted videos, a look behind the scenes at City facilities and learn more about the work the City is doing on your behalf. To check out the list of all City social pages, please visit www.santa-clarita.com/social-media.

If you have a request, an issue you need the City’s assistance with or a compliment you would like to share with the City, check out the Resident Service Center (RSC). Available online at www.santa-clarita.com/rsc or as an app on your mobile device, RSC is your one-stop spot for information and to report concerns on everything from bulky item pick up to graffitti.

Your City is working every day on your behalf to help our community remain a desirable place to live, work and play. Take the time to explore the many ways to connect with your City.