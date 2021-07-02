Seasonal Changes… and Me

Ladies it’s that dreaded time of year again. No, I’m not talking about tax time. I’m talking about something even worse to us. That would be swim suit season! We should be looking forward to it… family outings to the lake or beach and perhaps vacations but instead we are slamming ourselves for not being more diligent all year long about dieting and exercising. We knew it was coming. Even though it’s so important for our health, our looks are what we are concerned with. So, two good reasons to make changes yet we didn’t follow through.

Okay so now it’s crunch time and you are faced with the reality that as the weather warms up you are uncomfortable with the way your body looks in just about everything let alone a swimsuit, which is inevitable if you are going to participate in summer. This is where your next opportunity for change and success comes in.

There are options when it comes to swimwear. I’m sure you have been the department store route. Small, Medium, Large, X-Large and up. We all know our tops and bottoms are not always the same size, let alone small, med, etc. I’m not sure about you but I know that the people I meet when I need help in a store usually can’t help me with sizing. Especially if they are too young to know what happens to a female’s body over time and children.

My offer to help you make a change is… for you to come visit me for a private appointment. I promise to help you look and feel your best in a swimsuit that is bra sized to give you the support, control and look that you want and didn’t think you could have. You have nothing to lose except possibly another miserable swimsuit season.

Bra Fit Specialist 31 years of experience. Braology is by appointment only. Please call or text for address or appointments 661–755-2902. busterandmel@sbcglobal.net. Sizes are 28A thru 46N.

