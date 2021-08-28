Monthly Message from the Mayor Bill Miranda – It’s Good to be Green
You simply have to drive through our community to appreciate the natural beauty of Santa Clarita. In addition to the thousands of acres of preserved open space that surround our City, we also enjoy 35 picturesque parks, more than a hundred miles of off-street trails and one of the last naturally flowing river systems in Southern California. All of these natural amenities contribute to the high-quality of life we enjoy in Santa Clarita – providing opportunities to be active, fresh air and the well-being benefits of a natural environment, and we don’t take these for granted. In fact, the City of Santa Clarita has always actively worked to protect and sustain our community. Did you know that the very first City ordinance protects our majestic oak trees? The City also regularly hosts recycling events and the popular River Rally clean up event.
Green Santa Clarita is the arm of the City that oversees everything clean and green – and they just launched a new website to make it easier for you to reduce, reuse and recycle. Log on to www.GreenSantaClarita.com and you will find tips on how to recycle right (and become a Recycle Hero), when the next Household Hazardous Waste Round up is scheduled, where to charge your electric vehicle, how to reduce water use, prevent pesticide pollution and so much more.
A Note From the Publishers – September 2021
A Note From the Publishers – September 2021

We were deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Adele Macpherson on August 8, 2021. She was such a powerful, but gentle force in the Santa Clarita Valley, never the one who looked for the limelight, she was the person who just got things done without fuss....
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Golf Tournament
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Golf Tournament

Calling all golf lovers, businesses, and community supporters! The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Foundation is excited to announce the 1st Annual SCV Sheriff's Station Golf Tournament (formerly known as SCV Sheriff's Foundation & Search & Rescue Tournament)...
26th Annual River Rally Cleanup Event Returns September 18 Volunteers Must Pre-Register by September 17
26th Annual River Rally Cleanup Event Returns September 18 Volunteers Must Pre-Register by September 17

Sign-up to volunteer today for the City of Santa Clarita's 26th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo on Saturday, September 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. behind the shopping center at 18386 Soledad Canyon Road. Those interested in participating...
