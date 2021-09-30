Monthly Mayor Message Celebrating our All-Star City

It is time to celebrate everything that makes Santa Clarita an All-Star City! We are thrilled to once again hold our landmark State of the City event in person for 2021. The big event will be held on Thursday, November 4, at 3:00 p.m. at the brand-new Canyon Country Community Center. Tickets are now on sale. Make sure you get your seat to hear the latest on City news, projects, programs, initiatives and new amenities.

This year’s State of the City will take on a different format. Guests will be welcomed into the Grand Room to hear from the City Council and view video updates, including the final fun video, which is always much-anticipated. After the presentation, guests will get to check out all the new Community Center has to offer, including an indoor basketball court for games and practice, classrooms, a demonstration teaching kitchen and more. Meanwhile, outside, guests can stroll along the meandering walking paths and admire the public art. The picturesque Terrace, which will also host weddings in the future, will be the spot to enjoy live entertainment, appetizers and a happy hour.

If you have never attended a State of the City event before, I encourage you to join us this year. Your City Council will share updates on the Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, filming, the arts, recreational programming, infrastructure maintenance, conservation efforts, City events and so much more. This year will be extra special, as we come together in person to once again connect and engage.

Tickets are available on www.santa-clarita.com at $400 for a table of 10 or $35 for an individual ticket. Each guest will receive fresh snacks during the program, a special commemorative gift, appetizers and drinks. Join us as we celebrate Santa Clarita – an All-Star City!