Blooming in Full Colors
My birthday, during spring time, is a perfect time to reflect on my growth. It’s a day that I’m especially grateful to be alive. I don’t take it for granted and I try to make each moment in the upcoming year meaningful.
It’s written in the Talmud, “If I am not for myself, who will be? If I’m only for myself, what am I? If not now, when?” Self-nourishment begins with me; only then I can be good to others. I begin each day with the “Modeh Ani”- a blessing expressing gratitude that I’m alive today, and a promise to use this day for doing good. I read and study a lot. I enjoy learning new languages. Besides writing my articles, poetry, and short stories, I work on publishing my second art and poetry book. I do creative arts. I feel like I’m constantly reinventing myself. I’m blooming in full colors!
I feel that this year in particular our mindset, paradigms, behavior patterns and priorities have changed. At least, they have for me. At this point in my life, my perspective is shifting. Not that I’ve figured it all out, because I’m still learning every day, but I realized that I don’t live only for myself. I bring positivity, abundance, and light into my life so I can channel it and share it to elevate the lives of others around me as well. I try to think in a broader altruistic way. I realize that the more I share, the more I receive in return.
I utilize my God-given talents as a teacher to guide and share my knowledge with my students.
I was recently asked to speak before young adults with developmental disabilities to mentor them and that took me out of my comfort zone. After approaching it with an open mind, and realizing that this experience was not for my benefit, I did it successfully. By willing to change, I discovered a new side of me and gained some more confidence. When I donate my time, experience, and knowledge for different causes, I feel empowered. We can all benefit from that mindset.
I hope to continue to grow as a person and do good deeds for many years to come. There’s an abundance of light within all of us to tap into and spread around to make our world a better place. We just need to spring into action.
Naomi Young is an educator of Jewish studies and a Bar/ Bat mitzvah tutor in Santa Clarita for 38 years. She’s also a published writer and an artist. Contact her at naomiyoung7@yahoo.com Visit her art website at www.naomiyoung.com
